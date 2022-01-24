Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.