MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $317.86

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $317.86 and last traded at $337.99, with a volume of 13520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

