Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.77

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 73195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

