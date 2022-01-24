Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.77

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 73195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
