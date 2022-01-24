MileVerse (MVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded down 22% against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

