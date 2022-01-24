MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

MLKN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,303. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -228.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

