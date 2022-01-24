MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Reaches $34.13 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and $132,848.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00008792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,812,117 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

