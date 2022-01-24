Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to report sales of $17.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.54 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

MINM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Minim stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

