Mint Club Reaches Market Cap of $16.28 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and $869,110.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.