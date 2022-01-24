MintMe.com Coin Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $8,576.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,503.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.95 or 0.06605151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00298440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.67 or 0.00795958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00066350 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00409626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00253291 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

