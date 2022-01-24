MintMe.com Coin Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $8,892.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,938.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.94 or 0.06633414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00297553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.12 or 0.00798935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00064949 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00394880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00255819 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

