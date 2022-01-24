Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s 8th Largest Position

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 482.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics makes up about 4.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.19% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.01. 5,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.60. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $225.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.