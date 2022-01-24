Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $35.23 or 0.00097321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.59 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

