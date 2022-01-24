Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $2.96. Missfresh shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 6,010 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Missfresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

