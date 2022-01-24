Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.23

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 174497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 175.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 215,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

