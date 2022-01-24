Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $31.41 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00296359 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

