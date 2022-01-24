Mithril (MITH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.01 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00295749 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.