Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $271.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

