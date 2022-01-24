Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) shares were down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 195,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 231,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.