Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.34

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $986.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,635,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

