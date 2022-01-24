Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

