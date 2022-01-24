Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $30.07

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $27.52. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

