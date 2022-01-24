Monavale (MONA) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $4,030.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $341.78 or 0.00942749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00297578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.