MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $654,527.48

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $654,527.48 and approximately $1,897.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00130590 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,553,287 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

