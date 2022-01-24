MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Critical Analysis

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MoneyLion and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $370.94, suggesting a potential upside of 93.72%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 32.26 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

