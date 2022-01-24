Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,130.00

Shares of Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,138 ($15.53), with a volume of 170553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($16.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.29.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

