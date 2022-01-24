Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $786,230.62 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95.

On Monday, November 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38.

On Friday, November 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $754,864.88.

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20.

Shares of MPWR traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.02. 752,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,414. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average of $484.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

