Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.78 million to $14.15 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

