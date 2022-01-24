Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $9.80. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 7,122 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

