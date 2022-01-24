MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $22,146.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00300821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

