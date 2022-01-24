Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.77. 267,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

