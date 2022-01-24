Morgan Stanley to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MS stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

