MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $134.43

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.43 and last traded at $134.75, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.49.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MSA Safety by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

