mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.14 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $12.14 million and $3.14 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042253 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.