mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.25 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

