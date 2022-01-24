MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($255.68) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.64 ($239.37).

ETR:MTX opened at €193.25 ($219.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 87.92.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

