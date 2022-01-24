Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Murphy Oil worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

