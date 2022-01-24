Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.