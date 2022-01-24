MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $209.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

