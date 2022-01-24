MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 835 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $130.75 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.