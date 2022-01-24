MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,534.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,827.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,809.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

