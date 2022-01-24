MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.