MV Capital Management Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $202.26 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.