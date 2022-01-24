MVL Market Cap Tops $102.26 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $102.26 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006184 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,319,841,650 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

