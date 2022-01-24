MXC (MXC) Achieves Market Cap of $205.46 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $205.46 million and approximately $38.67 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00273098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005966 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.35 or 0.01130696 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003509 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

