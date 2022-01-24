MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0537 on Exchanges

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $141.80 million and $9.29 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00265193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01199753 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003375 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.