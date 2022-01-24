Myriad (XMY) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,990,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

