MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.77

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 2363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

