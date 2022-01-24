Nabox (NABOX) Hits Market Cap of $4.55 Million

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nabox has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $864,599.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.69 or 0.06633461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.99 or 1.00101966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006456 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,983,571,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

