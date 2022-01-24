Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $504.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 525 ($7.16), with a volume of 214209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 557 ($7.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Naked Wines from GBX 760 ($10.37) to GBX 690 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 635.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £381.15 million and a P/E ratio of -428.46.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.