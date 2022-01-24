Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.48

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 47536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

